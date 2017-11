Nov 9 (Reuters) - Inabox Group Ltd

* ‍Estimates that revenue for 1HFY18 will be in excess of $50 million , with EBITDA in excess of $2 million, including one-off costs​

* ‍Expects to make a net loss after tax for 1HFY18​

* ‍After further review, Co now expects Hostworks will not contribute material earnings in FY18​