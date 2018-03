March 5 (Reuters) - Internap Corp:

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $280 MILLION

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2017 ARE EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN REDUCED RANGE OF $32 MILLION TO $37 MILLION

* SAYS FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CURRENTLY TARGETED TO RANGE BETWEEN $40 MILLION AND $45 MILLION WITH SINGLEHOP INCLUDED

* ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY TO RANGE OF $105 MILLION TO $115 MILLION IN 2018​