a month ago
July 6, 2017 / 8:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-INAP strategically expands with Digital Realty in Greater Phoenix

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Internap Corp-

* INAP strategically expands with Digital Realty in Greater Phoenix

* Co, digital realty trust have entered into an amended agreement for data center space leased to INAP in Chandler, Arizona

* Internap Corp - ‍INAP also partnered with Digital Realty to realign its existing leases in el segundo and Oakland, California​

* Internap Corp - ‍amendments provide renewed lease extensions, with potential for additional space to support INAP's growth in these markets​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

