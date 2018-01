BRIEF-Inap To Acquire Singlehop For $132 Million

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Internap Corp:

* INAP TO ACQUIRE SINGLEHOP

* DEAL FOR $132 MILLION IN CASH

* ‍INAP WILL BE ACQUIRING SINGLEHOP IN AN ALL CASH DEAL FOR $132 MILLION​

* COMBINED IMPACT OF SALES AND OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENTS IS EXPECTED TO BE A CATALYST FOR GROWTH IN 2018

* EXPECTED ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $2 TO $3 MILLION FROM DEAL

* INAP EXPECTS SINGLEHOP WILL CONTRIBUTE $45 TO $50 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED REVENUE POST-CLOSING

* INAP HAS ENTERED INTO A COMMITMENT AGREEMENT WITH JEFFERIES FINANCE LLC TO PROVIDE A FULLY UNDERWRITTEN DEBT FINANCING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: