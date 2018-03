March 6 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* BGŻ BNP PARIBAS HAS REQUESTED THAT CO PAYS BACK LIABILITY OF 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS RESULTING FROM AGREEMENT SIGNED ON DEC 11, 2015

* ITS MANAGEMENT SAYS THAT IT HAS BEEN UNDERTAKING WORKS TO COME TO AN AGREEMENT WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS THAT WILL ALLOW FINANCING THE COMPANY’S OPERATIONS AT OPTIMUM LEVEL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)