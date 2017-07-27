FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q2 loss per share $0.17
#Regulatory News
July 27, 2017 / 11:02 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q2 loss per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc reports financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Q2 loss per share $0.17

* Q2 revenue $21.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $21.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted loss per share $0.13

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc says currently have co’s entire fleet contracted

* Independence Contract Drilling Inc- believe U.S. fleet of pad-optimal rigs has reached full utilization, dayrates improved to high teens - low $20,000/day range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

