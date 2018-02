BRIEF-Independence Contract Drilling Q4 Loss Per Share $0.15

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc :

* INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q4 REVENUE $25 MILLION VERSUS $18 MILLION

* Q4 ADJUSTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.12

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.11, REVENUE VIEW $24.3 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT - IN Q4, CO‘S FLEET OPERATED AT 100.0% UTILIZATION COMPARED TO 98.0% UTILIZATION IN Q3 OF 2017

* INDEPENDENCE - AT DEC 31, 2017, CO‘S PROFORMA BACKLOG OF REVENUES FROM CONTRACTS WITH ORIGINAL TERMS OF 6 MONTHS OR MORE, WAS $75 MILLION

* ABOUT 88% OF PROFORMA BACKLOG AS OF DEC 31 2017, IS EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED DURING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: