July 17 (Reuters) - Independence Contract Drilling Inc :

* On July 14, amended, restated existing credit facility with a syndicate of financial institutions led by CIT Finance

* Second A&R Credit Facility maintains aggregate commitments at $85 million, extends maturity date to Nov 5, 2020 - SEC Filing

* Second A&R Credit Facility provides for additional uncommitted $65.0 million accordion feature Source text: (bit.ly/2ty1SCV) Further company coverage: