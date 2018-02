Feb 20 (Reuters) - Independence Realty Trust Inc:

* INDEPENDENCE REALTY TRUST ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 CORE FFO PER SHARE $0.18

* ‍EPS PER DILUTED SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $0.26 TO $0.31 FOR FY18​

* SEES ‍2018 CORE FFO PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.74 - $0.79​

* SEES ‍2018 PROPERTY REVENUE GROWTH 3.0% TO 4.0%​

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.18 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S