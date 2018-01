Jan 18 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Corp:

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP SAYS QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80 - SEC FILING

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP -QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 1.1% TO $67.8 MILLION COMPARED TO $67.1 MILLION IN PRIOR QUARTER

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP - AS A RESULT OF REDUCTION IN CORPORATE FEDERAL TAX RATE INCLUDED IN TAX ACT, EXPECTS OVERALL TAX RATE FOR 2018 OF ABOUT 23%