Jan 5 (Reuters) - Independent Bank Corp:

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP - ‍EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC. 25, 2017, ACCEPTED RETIREMENT OF WILLIAM P. BISSONNETTE FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO, ROCKLAND TRUST​

* INDEPENDENT BANK CORP -‍ IN CONNECTION WITH BISSONNETTE'S RETIREMENT, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO, ROCKLAND TRUST WILL DECREASE FROM 15 TO 14