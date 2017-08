Aug 9 (Reuters) - INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AB:

* INDEX PHARMACEUTICALS RECEIVES ORPHAN-DRUG DESIGNATION FOR PEDIATRIC ULCERATIVE COLITIS IN THE US

* ANNOUNCED THAT US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS GRANTED ORPHAN-DRUG DESIGNATION FOR DRUG CANDIDATE COBITOLIMOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)