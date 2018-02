Feb 26 (Reuters) - Index Pharmaceuticals Holding Ab :

* Q4 REVENUE SEK ‍0​ VERSUS SEK 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 OPERATING LOSS SEK ‍22.6​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 16.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* THE BOARD WILL NOT PROPOSE A DIVIDEND FOR 2017