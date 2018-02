BRIEF-India Aviation Regulator: 8 IndiGo, 3 Go Air Aircraft Affected By Latest Pratt & Whitney Engine Issue

Feb 13 (Reuters) - India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Says:

* INDIGO AND GO AIR HAVE 8 AND 3 A320NEO RESPECTIVELY WITH ONE AFFECTED PRATT & WHITNEY ENGINE

* CONTINUES TO CLOSELY MONITOR OPERATIONS OF THESE AIRCRAFT SO AS TO ENSURE THAT SAFETY IS NOT COMPROMISED

* IN TOUCH WITH AIRBUS AND EUROPEAN AVIATION SAFETY REGULATOR

* ACTION TAKEN BY AIRBUS, EASA WILL BE REVIEWED TO ENSURE SAFETY OF AIRCRAFT OPERATIONS

* INDIGO SPOKESMAN SAYS EXPECTS NO DISRUPTION IN OPERATIONS