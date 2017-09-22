BRIEF-India cenbank: 440 bln rupees worth of masala bonds to be released for foreign investment in corp bonds

Sept 22 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank: 440 billion rupees worth of masala bonds to be released for foreign investment in corporate bonds over next two quarters

* India cenbank: additional limit for foreign investment in corporate bonds in Oct-Dec quarter will be 270 billion rupees

* India cenbank: additional limit for foreign investment in corporate bonds in Jan-March quarter will be 170 billion rupees

* India cenbank says 95 billion rupees to be available each quarter for long-term foreign investment only in infrastructure sector (Reporting By Suvashree Dey Choudhury)