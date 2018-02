BRIEF-India Cenbank Chief: Domestic Economic Growth Impulses Are Strengthening-MPC Minutes

Feb 21 (Reuters) -

* INDIA CENBANK RELEASES MINUTES OF FEBRUARY MONETARY POLICY COMMITTEE MEETING

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS EFFECTIVE SUPPLY MANAGEMENT BY GOVERNMENT COULD HELP IN KEEPING FOOD INFLATION UNDER CHECK - MPC MINUTES

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS DOMESTIC ECONOMIC GROWTH IMPULSES ARE STRENGTHENING

* INDIA CENBANK CHIEF PATEL SAYS ECONOMIC RECOVERY IS AT A NASCENT STAGE, CALLS FOR A CAUTIOUS APPROACH AT THIS JUNCTURE

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS OUTPUT GAP CONTINUES TO BE NEGATIVE AND EXPANDING- MINUTES

* INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FISCAL SPACE TO ACCOMMODATE FUTURE HIGHER OIL PRICE SHOCKS SEEMS TO BE ABSENT GIVEN FISCAL SLIPPAGE IN BUDGET FY19 (Reporting By Swati Bhat and Sudipto Ganguly)