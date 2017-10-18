BRIEF-India cenbank chief: inflation expectations show downward rigidity - minutes

Oct 18 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank chief Patel: notwithstanding some softening in the recent period,inflation expectations show downward rigidity - minutes

* India cenbank chief Patel: Recent structural reforms will boost medium- to long-term growth prospects

* India cenbank chief Patel: Govt should adjust administered interest rates on savings instruments every quarter to help monetary transmission

* India cenbank chief Patel: For keeping headline inflation close to 4 percent on a durable basis important to recognise near, medium-term risks to inflation outlook

* India cenbank chief Patel: Have to be vigilant on account of uncertainties on the external and fiscal fronts; this calls for a cautious approach

* India MPC member Dholakia: RBI’s forecast of inflation has not changed substantially and is around 4.3 percent without impact of revisions in house rent allowance - minutes

* India MPC member Dholakia: Rule-based monetary policy underlying flexible inflation targeting would necessitate a very well justified policy rate cut under present circumstance

* India MPC member Dholakia: Real interest rate with expected future inflation rate in economy currently is too high compared to most other countries

* India MPC member Dholakia: A cut of 25 bps in august was too small and too late

* India MPC member Dholakia: Have space for a cut of about 40 bps at present with due consideration to any possible upward risk to future inflation

* For the full release, see: bit.ly/2giJLwy (Reporting by Suvashree Choudhury and Sudipto Ganguly)