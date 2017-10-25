FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India cenbank governor says RBI welcomes bank recapitalization plan ‍​
Sections
Featured
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
INDIA INSIGHT
Doms of Varanasi make a living among the dead
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Reuters Poll
Global growth? Sure. But still not much inflation pressure
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
Autos
Japan's automakers tuning up to rekindle youthful passion for cars
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 25, 2017 / 6:40 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank governor says RBI welcomes bank recapitalization plan ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel:

* Says RBI welcomes bank recapitalization plan ‍​

* Says by deploying recapitalisation bonds, it will front-load capital injections while staggering attendant fiscal implications over period of time‍​‍​

* Says recapitalisation bonds will be liquidity neutral for government except for interest expense that will contribute to annual fiscal deficit‍​

* Says for first time in last decade, have “real chance” that all policy pieces of jigsaw puzzle will be in place for comprehensive and coherent strategy

* Recapitalisation plan will involve participation of pvt shareholders of PSU banks by requiring that parts of capital needs be met by market funding

* Banks that have better addressed balance-sheet issues and in position to use fresh capital injection for credit creation can be given priority‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2yKF2w7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.