Oct 7 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank says sovereign gold bond scheme open for subscription Mon to Wedns weekly Oct. 09 - Dec. 27

* For subscription period Oct. 09 - Oct. 11, the nominal value of the bond works out to 2,956 Rs per gram

* India to offer discount of 50 Rs per gram less than nominal value to investors applying online, paying digitally

