3 days ago
BRIEF-India cenbank issues directions for tri-party repo transactions
August 10, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-India cenbank issues directions for tri-party repo transactions

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank issues directions for tri-party repo transactions

* India cenbank says tri-party repo may be traded over-the-counter, including on electronic platforms or exchanges

* India cenbank says all settlements will be on delivery versus payment basis, with or without netting of securities and/or cash

* India cenbank SAYS those who want to participate in tri-party repos must meet criteria including minimum aid up equity share capital Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fvxaJl) (Reporting by Rafael Nam)

