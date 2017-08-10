BRIEF-India cenbank issues directions for tri-party repo transactions

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank issues directions for tri-party repo transactions

* India cenbank says tri-party repo may be traded over-the-counter, including on electronic platforms or exchanges

* India cenbank says all settlements will be on delivery versus payment basis, with or without netting of securities and/or cash

* India cenbank SAYS those who want to participate in tri-party repos must meet criteria including minimum aid up equity share capital Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fvxaJl) (Reporting by Rafael Nam)