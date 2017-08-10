FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India cenbank issues directions for tri-party repo transactions
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
MIDDLE EAST
Final assault starts on Raqqa as some Islamic State fighters quit
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
August 10, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank issues directions for tri-party repo transactions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* India cenbank issues directions for tri-party repo transactions

* India cenbank says tri-party repo may be traded over-the-counter, including on electronic platforms or exchanges

* India cenbank says all settlements will be on delivery versus payment basis, with or without netting of securities and/or cash

* India cenbank SAYS those who want to participate in tri-party repos must meet criteria including minimum aid up equity share capital Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fvxaJl) (Reporting by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.