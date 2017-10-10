BRIEF-India cenbank says 11 states raise 109.70 bln rupees via loans

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 11 states raise 109.70 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 104.70 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Goa, Uttarakhand at 7.54 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh at 7.56 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Karnataka at 7.51 percent; Jharkhand at 7.62 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Sikkim at 7.55 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Punjab at 7.61 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on re-issue of 7.18 percent Tamil Nadu SDL 2027 at 7.53 percent; cut off price at 97.59 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2g7RfGj