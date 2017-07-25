BRIEF-India cenbank says 13 states raise 160.63 bln rupees via loans

July 25 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 13 states raise 160.63 billion rupees via loans, above targeted 159.25 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan at 7.22 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Punjab, Telangana at 7.24 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Kerala, Uttar Pradesh at 7.19 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Assam at 7.30 percent, Gujarat at 7.17 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Meghalaya at 7.26 percent, Odisha at 6.94 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Tamilnadu at 7.18 pct, West Bengal at 7.20 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on reissue of 7.18 pct Maharashtra sdl 2032 at 99.64 rupees; cut off yield at 7.2189 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on reissue of 7.18 pct Maharashtra sdl 2029 at 99.68 rupees; cut off yield at 7.2194 pct Source text: (bit.ly/2uwxiff)