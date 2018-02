BRIEF-India Cenbank Says 13 States Raise 134.30 Bln Rupees Via Loans

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India :

* INDIA CENBANK: 13 STATES RAISE 134.30 BILLION RUPEES VIA LOANS BELOW TARGETED 165.00 BILLION RUPEES

* INDIA CENBANK: IMPLICIT YIELD ON 7.18 PERCENT MAHARASHTRA SDL 2029 AT 8.2910 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON ASSAM, BIHAR, PUNJAB AT 8.36 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON CHHATTISGARH, JAMMU & KASHMIR, RAJASTHAN AT 8.33 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON GUJARAT AT 8.35 PERCENT, KERALA AT 8.37 PERCENT, ODISHA AT 8.18 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON PUNJAB AT 8.36 PERCENT, TELANGANA AT 8.24 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON TAMIL NADU, UTTAR PRADESH AT 8.34 PERCENT Source text - bit.ly/2CKGz5O