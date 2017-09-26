BRIEF-India cenbank says 14 states raise 192 bln rupees via loans

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 14 states raise 192 bln rupees via loans, below targeted 225 bln rupees

* India cenbank: Tamil Nadu has not accepted any amount in auction

* India cenbank: cut off on Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana at 7.49 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh at 7.47 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Haryana at 7.41 percent, Jammu and Kashmir at 7.42 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Karnataka at 7.38 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 7.46 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Punjab at 7.42 percent, Rajasthan at 7.45 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Uttarakhand at 7.40 percent, West Bengal at 7.53 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Maharashtra 5-year bond at 7.02 percent

* India cenbank says Maharashtra has not accepted any amount for the issuance of 10 year security

* India cenbank: Maharashtra has not accepted any amount in 7.18 pct MSDL 2029 in auction

* India cenbank: cut off on re-issue of 7.20 pct Maharashtra SDL 2027 at 98.35 rupees Source text: bit.ly/2fujjTV