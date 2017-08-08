FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank says 15 states raise 201.99 bln rupees via loans
August 8, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank says 15 states raise 201.99 bln rupees via loans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: 15 states raise 201.99 billion rupees via loans above targeted 198.67 billion rupees

* India cenbank: cut off on Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh at 7.23 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh at 7.22 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Gujarat, Tamilnadu at 7.21 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Goa at 7.20 percent, Kerala at 7.24 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura at 7.27 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Punjab at 7.30 percent, West Bengal at 7.25 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Maharashtra 5-year bond at 6.93 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Maharashtra 10-year bond at 7.20 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Assam at 7.26 pct Source text - bit.ly/2vfbZkb

