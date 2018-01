Jan 2 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank Of India:

* INDIA CENBANK: 6 STATES RAISE 79 BILLION RUPEES VIA LOANS, IN LINE WITH TARGETED 79 BILLION RUPEES

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON TAMIL NADU RE-ISSUE OF 7.65 PERCENT 2027 SDL AT 7.7908 PERCENT; CUT OFF PRICE AT 99.03 RUPEES

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON CHHATTISGARH, KARNATAKA, PUNJAB AT 7.79 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON KERALA, TELANGANA AT 7.83 PERCENT Source text: bit.ly/2DOHxir