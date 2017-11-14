FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank says 9 states raise 75.67 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 75 bln rupees
November 14, 2017 / 10:00 AM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-India cenbank says 9 states raise 75.67 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 75 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank: implicit yield on 7.20 percent Maharashtra SDL 2027 at 7.6807 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Jammu Kashmir, Punjab at 7.75 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Assam at 7.73 percent, Haryana at 7.7 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on Odisha at 7.35 percent, Uttar Pradesh at 7.70 percent

* India cenbank: implicit yield on 7.18 percent Tamil Nadu SDL 2027 at 7.7040 percent

* India cenbank: cut off on re-issue of 6.81 pct Maharashtra SDL 2020 at 6.8997 pct

* India cenbank: cut off on Karnataka at 7.70 pct

* India cenbank: 9 states raises 75.67 bln rupees via loans, above targeted 75 bln rupees

Source text - bit.ly/2jpCvUg

