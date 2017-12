Dec 29 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI SAYS DEVOLVEMENT WAS NIL (NOT DEVOLVES 30 BILLION RUPEES) AT 6.84 PERCENT 2022 BOND AUCTION

* RBI SAYS AMOUNT ACCEPTED IN AUCTION WAS NIL FOR 6.68 PERCENT 2031 BOND

* RBI SAYS AMOUNT ACCEPTED IN AUCTION WAS NIL FOR 6.84 PERCENT 2022 BOND Source text: (bit.ly/2pUCyu7)