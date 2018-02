BRIEF-India Cenbank Says Nine States Raise 88 Bln Rupees Via Loans Below Targeted 118 Bln Rupees

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* INDIA CENBANK: 9 STATES RAISE 88.00 BILLION RUPEES VIA LOANS BELOW TARGETED 118.00 BILLION RUPEES

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON UTTARAKHAND, PUNJAB, KERALA, HARYANA AT 8.20 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON ASSAM AT 8.20 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: CUT OFF ON TELANGANA AT 8.16 PERCENT, GUJARAT AT 8.19 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: ANDHRA PRADESH HAS NOT ACCEPTED ANY AMOUNT FOR THE ISSUANCE OF 10 YEAR SECURITY

* INDIA CENBANK: IMPLICIT YIELD ON 7.65 PERCENT TAMIL NADU SDL 2027 AT 8.2015 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: IMPLICIT YIELD ON 7.18 PERCENT MAHARASHTRA SDL 2029 AT 8.1811 PERCENT

* INDIA CENBANK: KARNATAKA HAS NOT ACCEPTED ANY AMOUNT FOR THE ISSUANCE OF 10 YEAR SECURITY

* INDIA CENBANK: JHARKHAND HAS NOT ACCEPTED ANY AMOUNT FOR THE ISSUANCE OF 15 YEAR SECURITY Source text: bit.ly/2BHOODA