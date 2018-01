Jan 4 (Reuters) -

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS TO PERMIT OVERSEAS ARMS OF INDIAN BANKS TO REFINANCE EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS OF AAA COS PROVIDED OUTSTANDING MATURITY OF ORIGINAL BORROWING IS NOT REDUCED

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS TO ALSO PERMIT PARTIAL REFINANCE OF EXISTING EXTERNAL COMMERCIAL BORROWINGS

* FOR FULL TEXT OF THE RELEASE SEE: bit.ly/2lVcpY1 (Reporting By Mumbai Treasury Desk)