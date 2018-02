Feb 14 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* Rbi Says India’s Y-O-Y Money Supply Growth AT 10.6 PERCENT ON FEB 2

* RBI SAYS RESERVE MONEY GREW 43.4 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR IN WEEK TO FEB 9 VERSUS FALL 22.6 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION GREW 60.9 PERCENT Y-O-Y IN WEEK TO FEB 9 VERSUS FALL 32.3 PERCENT YEAR AGO

* RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION UP 267.8 BILLION RUPEES TO 17.66 TRLN RUPEES IN WEEK TO FEB 9