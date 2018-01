Jan 17 (Reuters) -

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS Y-O-Y MONEY SUPPLY GROWTH AT 10.7 PERCENT ON JAN 5

* INDIA CENBANK SAYS RESERVE MONEY GREW 1 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR IN WEEK TO JAN 12

* RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION UP 209.7 BILLION RUPEES TO 17.26 TRLN RUPEES IN WEEK TO JAN 12

* RBI SAYS CURRENCY IN CIRCULATION GREW 81.5 PERCENT Y-O-Y IN WEEK TO JAN 12 (Mumbai Newsroom)