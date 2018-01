Jan 5 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI: YIELD FOR NI GS 2028 AT 7.17 PERCENT; FULLY SOLD

* RBI: AMOUNT ACCEPTED IN AUCTION WAS NIL FOR 7.73 PERCENT 2034 BOND

* RBI: AMOUNT ACCEPTED IN AUCTION WAS NIL FOR 7.72 PERCENT 2055 BOND Source text: bit.ly/2CIlP3f