FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.2735 pct
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
MARKETS
Wall Street rally could be hurt by U.S.-North Korea war of words
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
June 21, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.2735 pct

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.3778 percent versus 6.4346 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.02 rupees

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 5.16 percent on 37 bids at 91-day tbill auction

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 98.18 percent on 9 bids at 364-day tbill auction Source text: (bit.ly/2rQG4Xg) (bit.ly/2sPwtzi)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.