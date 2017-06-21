BRIEF-India cenbank says yield on 91-day t-bills at 6.2735 pct

June 21 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI says yield on 91-day treasury bills at 6.2735 percent versus 6.2735 percent last week

* RBI says India sells 80 billion rupees of 91-day treasury bills at 98.46 rupees

* RBI says yield on 364-day treasury bills at 6.3778 percent versus 6.4346 percent two weeks ago

* RBI says India sells 60 billion rupees of 364-day treasury bills at 94.02 rupees

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 5.16 percent on 37 bids at 91-day tbill auction

* RBI says makes partial allotment of 98.18 percent on 9 bids at 364-day tbill auction Source text: (bit.ly/2rQG4Xg) (bit.ly/2sPwtzi)