BRIEF-India Cenbank Says Yield On 91-Day T-Bills At 6.1495 Pct

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India :

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.1495 PERCENT VERSUS 6.1081 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 70 BILLION RUPEES OF 91-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 98.49 RUPEES

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.2452 PERCENT VERSUS 6.2026 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 20 BILLION RUPEES OF 182-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 96.98 RUPEES

* RBI SAYS YIELD ON 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 6.2758 PERCENT VERSUS 6.2872 PERCENT LAST AUCTION

* RBI SAYS INDIA SELLS 20 BILLION RUPEES OF 364-DAY TREASURY BILLS AT 94.11 RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2AGG7sv

bit.ly/2AGGinF

bit.ly/2AG54od