FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sells 100 bln rupees of bonds under OMO
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 6, 2017 / 10:52 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sells 100 bln rupees of bonds under OMO

2 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 104.53 rupees, sells 37.90 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank did not sell 2019 bond under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 104.73 rupees, sells 35.60 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2021 bond at 107.72 rupees, sells 11.70 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2030 bond at 115.30 rupees, sells 14.80 billion rupees under OMO

* India Cenbank sells 100 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 6.7045 pct cutoff yield on 8.79 pct 2021 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 6.7982 pct cutoff yield on 7.68 pct 2023 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 6.9292 pct cutoff yield on 7.72 pct 2025 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.1735 pct cutoff yield on 8.97 pct 2030 bond sale under open market operation Source text - (bit.ly/2tUBoQM)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.