November 9, 2017 / 11:02 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sells 100 bln rupees of bonds under OMO vs 100 bln rupees notified

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India cenbank sets 6.5644 percent cutoff yield on 8.27 percent 2020 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sells 100 bln rupees of bonds under open market operation vs 100 bln rupees notified

* India cenbank sets 6.7142 percent cutoff yield on 7.94 percent 2021 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 6.8792 percent cutoff yield on 7.16 percent 2023 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets 7.1200 percent cutoff yield on 8.2 percent 2025 bond sale under open market operation

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2020 bond at 103.98 rupees, sells 23.9 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2021 bond at 103.8 rupees, sells 44.28 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2023 bond at 101.27 rupees, sells 24.95 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank sets cutoff price on 2025 bond at 106.41 rupees, sells 6.87 billion rupees under OMO

* India cenbank does not accept any bids at 6.79 percent 2029 bond sale under OMO Source text: bit.ly/2zJj6F9

