BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.95 pct cut-off rate at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.95 percent at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.92 percent at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 100.02 billion rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 140.93 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 48.02 percent at cut-off rate at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2fwouiM