BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.96 pct cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
September 28, 2017 / 7:32 AM / in 19 days

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.96 pct cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.96 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.95 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.02 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 243.97 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 87.75 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2fteOoV

