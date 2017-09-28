BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.96 pct cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.96 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.95 percent at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 200.02 billion rupees at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 243.97 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 87.75 percent at cut-off rate at overnight variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2fteOoV