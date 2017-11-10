FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.97 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
November 10, 2017 / 9:58 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.97 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.97 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.96 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.01 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 211.50 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 78.38 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - bit.ly/2jg22PR

