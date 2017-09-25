BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.98 pct cut-off at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.98 percent at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.97 percent at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 100.04 billion rupees at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 157.32 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 55.02 percent at cut-off rate at 4-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2htitUq