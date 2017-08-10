FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off rate at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction
#Company News
August 10, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off rate at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.99 percent at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.99 percent at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.05 billion rupees at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 311.13 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 55.96 percent at cut-off rate at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2fuR4UM

