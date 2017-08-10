BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.99 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.99 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 150.06 billion rupees at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 196.00 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 76.54 percent at cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction

