BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.99 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.99 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.07 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 210.80 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 91.51 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2vLSJfe