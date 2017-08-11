FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
#Company News
August 11, 2017 / 10:37 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.99 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.99 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.07 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction ; gets bids worth 210.80 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 91.51 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text: bit.ly/2vLSJfe

