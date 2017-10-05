FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off rate at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction
October 5, 2017 / 7:29 AM / in 13 days

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off rate at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.99 percent at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.99 percent at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 250.05 billion rupees at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 346.75 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 72.10 percent at cut-off rate at 13-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2wzFbQX

