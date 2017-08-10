BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off rate at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.99 percent at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.99 percent at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 200.05 billion rupees at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 311.13 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 55.96 percent at cut-off rate at 6-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Source text - bit.ly/2fuR4UM