BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
November 15, 2017 / 10:02 AM / in 12 hours

BRIEF-India cenbank sets 5.99 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 5.99 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 5.98 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

* India cenbank: allots 200.04 billion rupees at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 213.60 billion rupees

* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 76.76 percent at cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction

Source text - bit.ly/2jreY5B

