Jan 30 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* INDIA CENTRAL BANK SETS CUT-OFF RATE OF 6.01 PERCENT AT 13-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION

* INDIA CENBANK: WEIGHTED AVERAGE RATE AT 6.01 PERCENT AT 13-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION

* INDIA CENBANK: ALLOTS 215.08 BILLION RUPEES AT 13-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION ; GETS BIDS WORTH 343.50 BILLION RUPEES

* INDIA CENBANK: MAKES PARTIAL ALLOTMENT OF 58.22 PERCENT AT CUT-OFF RATE AT 13-DAY VARIABLE RATE REPO AUCTION