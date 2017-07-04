BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.10 pct cut-off rate at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction

July 4 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.10 percent at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: weighted average rate at 6.09 percent at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India cenbank: allots 399.27 billion rupees at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction; gets bids worth 250.07 billion rupees
* India cenbank: makes partial allotment of 51.56 percent at cut-off rate at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction Source text - (bit.ly/2ul7Ad6)